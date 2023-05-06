The country that purposely displays wrong time

The clock on the right tells the time to help the parishioners, but the one on the left is deliberately wrong, working hard to confuse the devil and ensure he cannot turn up and disrupt the church services.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 02:33 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: You walk on the streets and notice that the churches in this country have two clocks, both showing different times. Confusing, isn’t it?

That is how the visitors felt when they visited Malta, a country in Europe that intentionally puts up two clocks on the churches.

In a video posted on Instagram, popular vlogger Nas Daily explained that this tradition is supposedly aimed at confusing the devil.

With around 350 churches in the city and almost all of them having two different clocks, the residents never get confused with the wrong time.

So,if you are planning to visit Malta, make sure to take your watch along with you!