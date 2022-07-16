The many first of Hyderabad State

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Nizams and the modernisation of Hyderabad State.

During the second half of the 19th century important changes have taken place in the agricultural sector. The new land revenue reforms and the land tenure systems introduced by Salar Jung contributed to the growth of agriculture cultivation and the introduction of modern methods of cultivation increased the yields.

Efforts were also made to introduce the modern and scientific means of transport and communications to facilitate access to remote areas and the development of trade and commerce.

The growth of modern education, employment and industrial development contributed for the emergence of middle classes in Hyderabad State. The growth of education also contributed for the cultural renaissance and a number of literary societies and clubs were established and literature and books were written on arts and sciences which influenced public opinion in the State. Similarly, the growth of art and architecture, fine arts like music, dance, drama, enriched the composite culture of Hyderabad.

The sixth Nizam and Salar Jung have played a very important role in the development of the socio-economic and cultural life of the State. Their policies, reforms and progressive ideas led to the modernisation of the Hyderabad State and society in the late 19th century.

The distinctive features of the Hyderabad State were:

• The first Princely State in British India in which the judiciary was separated from the Executive

• The first State to establish a University with Urdu as the medium of instruction

• The first State which abolished Capital Punishment in 1911

• The first State to develop Public Sector Industries and set up Industrial Trust Fund with Rs 1 crore in 1918

• The first State with its own railway system known as the Nizam State Railway

• The first State which had Road Transportation Corporation

• The first State which had the airlines known as the Deccan Airways

• The first State to create Rs.1 crore education fund for Dalits

Irrigation

During the late 19th century the Nizam’s government began medium and major irrigation projects under the supervision of the public works department. The government evolved a definite policy of preserving and maintaining the tanks, wells, channels and other minor irrigation works. But during the reign of Mir Osman Ali khan, especially in the 1920’s, a number of medium and major irrigation projects were built. Among them the Nizam Sagar occupies a prominent place. The construction of Nizam Sagar dam began in 1923 and completed by the year 1931 during the rule of Mir Osman Ali khan.

Before Nizam Sagar was built, the Manjeera River was not properly harnessed and little water was utilised by diverting water at Ghanpur anicut for irrigating about 5,000 acres by an open channel called Mahabubnagar (right canal) in Medak district.

The Ghanpur anicut was the first scheme constructed across Manjeera River in 1904, during the reign of Mir Mahabub Ali Khan at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Some years later, Nawab Ali Nawaj Jung Bahadur, the Superintending Engineer added Fatehnagar (left canal) to increase the utility of the river. The ayacut of 17,308 acres was being irrigated under this Ghanpur anicut which subsequently increased to 30,000 acres.

The Nizam Sagar was the largest irrigation project in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. This project was originally contemplated for utilisation of 58 TMC of water to irrigate 2,75,000 acres, at a cost about Rs 3 crore in Banswada, Bodhan, Nizamabad and Armoor taluks of Nizamabad district. The project not only afforded protection against famine but also yielded a handsome income and profits to the farmers.

To be continued…

Prof Adapa Satyanarayana

Retired Professor

Department of History, Osmania University

Ph. 9573405551