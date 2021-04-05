The new ‘Wild At Heart’ collection by fashion designer Aaina Mahajan

The new collection celebrates the unfettered nature of the modern woman

Published: 7:40 pm

Fashion designer Aaina Mahajan’s latest collection ‘Wild At Heart’ is all about a woman who is fuss-free, not afraid of experimenting and is fun. Her label, ‘Mellow Drama’ celebrating sartorial choices is replete with neutral tones, yet striking a statement with designs that are subtly dramatic.

In her new collection, it lies in the intricate detailing like statement sleeves, tassels, fringes, embellishments and trims in suede and metallic accents on pure light washed denim dresses, jeans, corduroy georgettes, suits and cotton jersey dresses that come with funky prints, checks and fine thread embroideries.

By the designer’s own admission, the idea was to “draw a parallel between the modern, uninhibited woman and the wild”. “The collection, like all my lines, is timeless and classic which people can wear for years to come. The vibe is a mature, and trendy one,” says Aaina, who started her label Mellow Drama in 2016 hoping to tap into a niche market of pret wear for people who are well-travelled and willing to spend.

“There was a gap in the market. I decided to address that and found that there is a clientele that is willing to spend on quality casual wear, I don’t cut margins anywhere,” adds Aaina whose creations have been worn by stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Swara Bhasker, Lakshmi Manchu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anushka Sharma, among others.

Her background working in the garment industry for brands like Top Shop and River Island means that she is aware of what trends will work and what won’t. “I do keep the trends in mind when designing, but I always try to create clothes that build on the basics and are comfortable to wear. I’m inspired by my travels, what I see around me, and I try to bring elements of that in my collection,” adds Aaina.

With the pandemic very much a part of human life well into this year, the designer is of the opinion that comfort will be of prime importance. “We may see more of oversized silhouettes, luxury sportswear, athleisure, classic shirts, breatheable knits, organzas,” says Aaina.

