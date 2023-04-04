Theft at businessman’s house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons had allegedly stolen jewellery valued at Rs.50 lakh from the house of a businessman at SR Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

The businessman B Ram Narayana (43) along with his family lives at an apartment in Shanthi Bagh under S R Nagar police station limits. According to the police, Narayana’s wife Tulasi on Tuesday night, found empty boxes of jewellery kept in the wash room.

Surprised over noticing the boxes there, she rushed to the bedroom and on checking the cupboard, found the gold and diamond ornaments missing.

“The family suspect their maid servant who had joined a day ago might have stolen the jewellery from the cupboard and thrown away the empty boxes in wash room,” said SR Nagar Inspector, P V Ram Prasada Rao.