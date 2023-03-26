Hyderabad: Husband stabs wife over family issues at SR Nagar

A construction worker stabbed his wife with a knife following disagreements over family issues between them at SR Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: A construction worker stabbed his wife with a knife following disagreements over family issues between them at SR Nagar on Sunday.

The victim Sumathi (29) got married to Nageshwar Rao (33) around 11 years ago and the couple have two children. Due to some issues they were staying separately.

On Sunday morning, Nageshwar Rao came to Sumathi’s house at Borabanda locality and picked up an argument with her over some family issue. “During the argument, he took a knife and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing away,” said SR Nagar police.

The police shifted the victim to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. A case is registered by the police and efforts are on to nab Nageshwar.