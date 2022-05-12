These Indian films will be screened at Cannes 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday released the line-up of films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The line-up includes the world premiere of R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry, also directed by Madhavan. While ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ will be premiered at Palais K, the other movies will be screened at the Olympia theatre. The movies, to be screened at the 75th edition of the film festival are as below:

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect

Directed and produced by R Madhavan, ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ is a retelling of Shri Nambi Narayanan’s life story as it unravels in an interview by the celebrated superstar and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in a TV programme. Like many great minds, Nambi is also deeply flawed, his genius and obsession earning him enemies and detractors, thus making him a compelling modern protagonist. The film has been made in Hindi, English, and Tamil languages.

Godavari

It is the story of one Nishikant Deshmukh who lives by the banks of a river, in an old mansion with his family. Through generations, Nishi and his family have been rent collectors. They own a lot of property around the old part of town. While his grandfather, Naropant, suffers from dementia, his father Nilkanth has chosen to forget.

At the end of his bloodline, Nishikant is frustrated with his life. He hates the ways of the old town, he hates the insignificance of his life, he hates that he has been incapable – but like most Indian men, he chooses to internalise his hatred and blame it on factors like tenants and the town. The Marathi language film has been directed by Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Blue Drop Films Pvt. Ltd.

Alpha Beta Gamma

Directed by Shankar Srikumar, this Hindi language film tells the story of Jai whose directorial career is on the uptick, though his marital life is on the rocks and he is trying to move on with his girlfriend Kaira. Mitali, his wife – wants a divorce so that she can marry her engineer-boyfriend Ravi, who is sober and caring, as against her unpredictable soon-to-be ex-husband.

When Jai drops in to talk about divorce, Ravi is in the flat, the apartment that once used to be Jai and Mitali’s house. Ravi realising that it will be awkward for the estranged couple to discuss divorce in front of him decides to leave. But before one of the men can make way for the other in Mitali’s life, the Coronavirus lockdown intervenes. The film is produced by Choti Film Productions.

Boomba Ride

Directed by Biswajeet Bora and produced by Quatermoon Productions the film has been made in Mishing. Boomba Ride is a scathing comic satire of corruption in India’s rural education system – and one 8-year-old boy (newcomer Indrajit Pegu, in a remarkable performance) who knows how to rig the game for himself. Inspired by a true story, the film was shot in the state of Assam on the banks of the Brahmaputra River with a mostly nonprofessional cast.

Dhuin

Directed by Achal Mishra and produced by Achal Chitra, this Hindi-Marathi language film tells the story of Pankaj, an aspiring actor who is making ends meet by doing street plays for the local municipality. He dreams of making it big, and along with his friend Prashant, is saving enough to move to Mumbai in a month’s time. Back at his home, his family is under financial strain post the lockdown, and his retired father is now looking for a job.

Tree Full of Parrots

Directed by Jayaraj and produced by Navaneet Films, this Malayalam language film tells the story of eight-year-old boy Poonjan who is not an ordinary boy. He earns a living by doing small jobs like fishing in the backwaters and looks after his family consisting of a drunkard father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His mother eloped with another person years back.

One day while fishing Poonjan saw a blind man sitting alone in the boatyard who seemed to have lost his way home. He is demented, and only remembers a certain tree full of parrots in front of his house. An attempt to report this man to the police station was futile.

On the way through riverbanks, he enquired, but nobody was able to guide them. Disheartened with the outcome of their journey, Poonjan was about to give up on the quest. Right then, he heard the sound of a parrot which lead him to the “tree full of parrots”.