These Villagers BOYCOTTED Rajasthan Elections | Palawala Jatan | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

They demand the connection of Palawala Jatan to Tunga, and this boycott has been a recurring gesture, with the villagers abstaining from the last seven elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

In Palawala Jatan, Rajasthan, villagers have chosen to boycott the ongoing elections, expressing their frustration with the local representatives. They demand the connection of Palawala Jatan to Tunga, and this boycott has been a recurring gesture, with the villagers abstaining from the last seven elections.