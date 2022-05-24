KT Rama Rao pitches Telangana to investors

Minister KT Rama Rao with Global technology major HCL Tech's Managing Director Vijay Guntur in Davos

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had a hectic second day at Davos meeting technology majors and industry leaders and explaining the investment possibilities in Telangana. He met global technology major HCL’s Managing Director Vijay Guntur. The two discussed HCL’s expansion plans in Telangana and especially into Tier-II towns. A leadership team of BharatForge Limited led by its Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani also met the Telangana Industries Minister and discussed collaborations and investment opportunities for Bharat Forge in Telangana.

Bharat Forge is an Indian multinational company involved in forging, automotives, energy, construction and mining, railways, marine, aerospace and defence industries. Rama Rao later also met with Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, and Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman, of Bharti Enterprises (Airtel). They discussed cooperation and collaboration on T-Fiber, connecting rural and urban households with broadband. He invited Sunil Mittal to set up their data centers in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s effort to walk-the-talk while seeking investments to the State has been noticed by the venture capitalist fraternity as well. “20 years from now, don’t be surprised if KTR becomes PM of India. I have never seen a young politician with such clarity of vision and expression. Telangana team is on fire in Davos. They remind me of a Silicon Valley star up – will likely go back w $billions in future deal,” said Asha Jadeja Motwani, a India and the US based venture capitalist.

“Telangana team including Minister KTR doing a fabulous job pitching & selling their State as a destination for foreign companies & investors in Davos,” she said. Meanwhile, Rama Rao met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray. “Had a great meeting with my brother AP CM @ysjagan Garu,” he said in a tweet.

“Pleasure meeting with the youthful and dynamic @AUThackeray Ji. Discussed wide range of issues on how Telangana and Maharashtra can work together. Stronger the States, stronger the country,” Rama Rao said. Thackeray showed interest in the initiatives taken by Telangana that resulted in progress in fields of IT, life sciences and pharma.

Rama Rao explained about the key reforms undertaken by the Telangana State for environmental protection including introducing a Green Budget. Under this, all civic bodies are required to earmark 10% of their budget for improvement of greenery. Thackeray said he would visit Hyderabad shortly to study the various initiatives taken by the Telangana Government.