This cafe in Hyderabad flips traditional recipes with a modern infusion

The Glass House is a new eatery that broke free from its brick-and-mortar constraints to blossom into an elegant cafe at Road No.45, Jubilee Hills

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 21 August 23

Glass House is divided into distinct sections emulating the essence of a home. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Cross the threshold and enter a realm where the walls whisper stories of comfort, but ceilings echo with the laughter of camaraderie. The Glass House is a new eatery that broke free from its brick-and-mortar constraints to blossom into an elegant cafe at Road No.45, Jubilee Hills.

One of the first cafes in the city serving Indian progressive cuisine, age-old Indian culinary traditions blend seamlessly with contemporary cooking styles here.

And confuse it not with fusion food because, unlike fusion, progressive cuisine is not about fusing two dishes, it’s reimagining the flavours, adopting global cooking styles, and meticulous consideration of the science and artistry of food. “We take the global technique of making food and their ingredients and put it in our food, focusing mainly on South Indian dishes,” said Gananath Reddy, owner, Glass House.

From Idli fries, Burrata papdi chaat, Rasam rissotto to Khubani Hyderabadi tres leches, and liquid cheesecake with Osmania biscuits, they serve it all including vegan and healthy options. Adapting to nature’s rhythm, the cafe will introduce a refreshed menu every three months, according to the availability of fruits, vegetables, and meat.

Encouraging people to savour a wide array of their food, they have introduced small and big plates, with the small ones serving two people. Converted from an old house, the cafe continues to exude its original charm. Ingeniously divided into distinct sections, it captures the essence of a home while offering a unique experience.

“I have segregated certain areas just like the way we do so in a home, we have a courtyard, veranda, and other sections where people can sit and enjoy the food, there is a nook for a secluded dining experience to host small parties, the sunroom to host events and expansive festivities,” he added.

All the sections at the cafe have a different vibe of their own and recreate the comforting aura of a home. They also fly down chefs from across India to curate a 5 to 6-course meal for those who want to host events. People can block a chef according to their requirements. They can come to the city for the event to cook their personalised cuisine.

Also Read This store in Hyderabad is for true chocolate lovers