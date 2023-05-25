This Veg Mandi in Hyderabad is every vegetarian’s dream come true

Naaz Mandi, which has outlets in both Hitech City and Gachibowli, has an elaborate menu for those who are strictly vegetarians but also want to experience eating in a mandi setting.

05:09 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Seated on a typical majlis and eating flavored rice served on a gigantic plate that is shared with your loved ones – so far, this experience of eating mandi was reserved only for the non-veg lovers in the city. But not anymore, as this place in Hyderabad has a completely vegetarian mandi experience.

“We started Veg Mandi because we understood that vegetarians were largely missing out on this experience and it was a unique concept that we wanted to experiment with as well,” says Lakshmikanth Reddy, owner and manager of the Naaz Mandi.

Now, if you are wondering how someone can serve vegetarian mandi, one look at their menu will solve all your queries.

Starting off with the basics, they have a mix veg mandi and five different kinds of mandi options with paneer ranging from Paneer Tikka Masala Mandi to Kadai Paneer Mandi.

If you don’t like paneer, fear not, they have other options based on crispy corn, baby corn, mushroom, and capsicum. In addition to that, they also have Chinese Veg Mandi options like Veg Manchurian Mandi, Veg 65 Mandi, Aloo 65 Mandi, and others.

So, it is like a regular non-veg mandi, except the meat pieces are switched with paneer and other vegetables. A half mandi costs Rs 499 and full mandi costs just Rs 699. Their third outlet on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, is set to open shortly.