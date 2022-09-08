This Ganesh idol was not immersed in Maharashtra for 74 years

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(Wooden Ganesh idol worshipped in a temple at Palaj village in Bhokar Taluq of Nanded district in Maharashtra) In a rare instance, a wooden idol of Lord Ganesh in a bordering village of Maharashtra has not been immersed for over seven decades.

Nirmal: As per rituals of the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed in a tank or stream after being worshipped for either nine days or 11 days in any part of the country. In a rare instance, a wooden idol of Lord Ganesh in a bordering village of Maharashtra has not been immersed for over seven decades.

The idol was installed in a temple at Palaj village in Bhokar Taluq of Nanded district of Maharashtra in 1948. It was never immersed in a water body for 74 years. However, devotees sprinkle water, drawn from a stream, on the idol to mark the immersion, an important ritual to mark the culmination of the festival and store it safely, by taking it out in a procession.

“Lord Ganesh was worshipped for the first time when contagious disease, which claimed the lives of 30 people, slowed down and brought respite to locals. It was then decided that the villagers should install a permanent idol made of wood as a token of gratitude. Since it’s a wooden idol, it was not immersed so far,” B Raghuveer, the president organising committee of Pandal told ‘Telangana Today.’

A prominent Naqash artist Palakonda Gundaji of Nirmal town was roped in to carve out a life-sized idol of the god of success and wisdom using a soft wood of Poniki tree scientifically known as Jiuotia Rotteri Fromis based on a request made by the villagers. The organisers preserve the idol in an iron almirah at the temple by taking precautions to prevent damage being caused by pests and weather conditions.

A large number of devotees belonging to several parts of Maharashtra make a beeline to visit this pandal of Ganesh and perform prayers at Palaj considering its uniqueness. It is believed that worshipping the god would fulfill desires of the devotees. Organisers make elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival by creating basic amenities without relying on the government.

Meanwhile, devotees from Telangana throng the sacred place as Palaj is located about 4 kilometers from Nighwa village in Kubheer mandal of Nirmal district every year. Taking a cue from Palaj, wooden idols were installed at Bhosi village in Nirmal district and Gopal Krishna matt in Adilabad district headquarters.