“This is BJP’s politics of hate”: Owaisi takes on Amit Shah over statement on Muslim reservation

Owaisi said that removal of reservation means depriving the backwards of employment opportunities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 AM, Sun - 19 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on Muslim reservation and said that “this is BJP’s politics of hate”.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while launching the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad said that the 4 per cent “unconstitutional” Muslim quota will also be revoked if it is voted to power.

Addressing a public rally at Malakpet Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, Owaisi said that removal of reservation means depriving the backwards of employment opportunities.

The AIMIM chief said, “All Muslims do not get a reservation, only the ones listed in the backward class get it. Amit Shah says that all Muslims get reservations to fill Hindus with hatred. Removal of reservation means depriving the backward and Pasmanda Muslims of employment opportunities.” “This is the BJP’s politics of hate. It is my message to all scheduled tribes of Telangana to boycott the BJP. They want to end your Tribal status. I want to ask Amit Shah to give tax rebates to the Hindu Undivided Family to everyone,” he added.

Further, reacting to Amit Shah’s statement, Owaisi said that there have been a lot of sacrifices for this 4 per cent reservation.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah came and started direct attacks on Majlis. He said that if the BJP gets a chance, the 4 per cent reservation that the Muslims get, would be taken away. He also said that if the BJP gets a chance, then the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Telangana. We even ran a campaign in the then Andhra Pradesh for this reservation,” he added.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.