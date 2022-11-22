This is cash limit for those travelling abroad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:58 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: With holiday season approaching, it’s time to start packing for that vacation. Whether you are travelling within India or outside the country, it’s important to know the rules of how much cash you can carry with you at airports. Being ignorant will not only land you in trouble, but also pose a security risk to you and your family.

According to the RBI rule, when you are travelling within India, there is no specified limit to the amount one can carry, as long as one can show the source for the cash. Ideally, don’t carry more than Rs 2 lakh in cash. Make sure to carry proof for the source of the money. Anything above this amount could attract the attention of airport security and lead to further questions.

Instead of carrying cash, utilise credit cards and debit cards when travelling within India.

Cash limit when travelling abroad

According to the RBI, travellers who are going abroad are allowed to purchase foreign currency notes/coins only upto $3,000 (Rs 2,43,000) per visit. Balance amount can be carried in travellers’ cheque or a banker’s draft.

Those travelling to Iraq and Libya can draw foreign exchange in the form of foreign currency notes and coins not exceeding $5,000 per visit.

Travellers going for Haj/Umrah pilgrimage are entitled to $250,000 in cash or the cash limit specified by the Haj Committee of India.

For further information and clarification, check the guidelines on the RBI website here:

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/FAQView.aspx?Id=22