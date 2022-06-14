This is how Rohit Saraf livens up the sets of ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Ever since ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ has been announced, Rohit Saraf fans have flooded the internet with excitement! The euphoria to watch everyone’s favourite heartthrob woo us and steal our hearts once again is palpable! Adding to all the excitement surrounding the film, the actor took to his social media to post a fun video from the sets of ‘Ishq Vishk’ in Dehradun.

He wrote, “I believe in love #IshqVishqRebound”, on the post’s caption as the video saw him try and pluck out a few raw mangoes from the mango tree on the set. And it’s clear that he has, as usual, upped the energy on the sets with his fun shenanigans. After plucking the raw mangoes, they were cut and served with some salt and chilli powder, in typical Indian style, for the entire cast and crew.

Doesn’t he remind you of that popular, good-looking, sports captain from school that every girl had a crush on?

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ will star him alongside Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. A Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf also has exciting projects like ‘Mismatched Season 2’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ on the horizon.

