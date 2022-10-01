Saturday, Oct 1, 2022
This Italian cyclist’s incredible stunt leaves netizens amazed

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 04:52 PM, Sat - 1 October 22
Source: Twitter/@Ian_Fraser

Hyderabad: We often see people performing planks at gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, and many other places. But in a bizarre incident, an Italian cyclist Michael Guerra performed a proper plank on a bicycle during an official race to beat his opponents

The unique technique adopted by the cyclist to win a race has left netizens in awe. He held the position for over a minute to emerge victorious.

Watch the video here:

Freelance Journalist Ian Fraser took to Twitter to share the video online.

In the video, he can be seen aligning his body in a straight line, parallel to the cycle.

“Italian cyclist Michael Guerra uses his knowledge of physics and aerodynamics to adopt a “plank” position and overtake his competitors,” he captioned it.

Since being posted, the viral video has garnered over 32k tweets and 243k likes. Here’s how netizens reacted to the post.

 

