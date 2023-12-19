Karimnagar cyclist continues to create records; completes 500th 50 km ride

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Cyclist Shekhar along with momento.

Karimnagar: A cyclist from the Karimnagar town, Shekar Sirupa, has become a role model for other cyclists by creating records in cycling. In his latest accomplishment, he successfully completed his 500th 50 kilometre ride on December 17.

Known bicycle traders in the town, AJ Pedals, felicitated Shekhar for his fresh record. Members of Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association also participated in the felicitation ceremony. Besides the 500th 50km ride, he also completed 1046 rides covering a distance of 55,763 Km and 152 rides of over 100 km.

Starting cycling in 2021, the 56-year-old businessman has proved that age is no barrier for inculcating better habits, healthy living and incorporating lifestyle changes. The vice-president of Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association, Shekhar, along with other cyclists participated in a number of government awareness programmes such voter enrollment, police martyrs memorial rally and others.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shekhar said he would start his day at 4.30 am and ride a minimum of two hours every day. Informing that diabetes and hypertension were completely under control, he said he stopped using medication for the same. He attributes his healthy living to the daily cycling activity.

KRCA president, Mahesh Pasula said Shekar’s daily cycling rides were a huge motivation for anyone looking for a healthy living.