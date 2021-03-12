This KFC restaurant in Hyderabad exemplifies women power

Right from taking orders to managing the overall operations, women are leading the way here

Published: 12:12 am 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: In the last few years, women have made a lot of progress and achieved success in career paths that were once male-dominated. One such sector is fast-food restaurant industry, which has in the recent past seen a significant rise in the number of women workers. Reflecting this change, KFC India recently opened a new all-women restaurant in the city. Situated at Shaikpet Road, the restaurant is led and operated by an all-women team.

Right from taking orders, preparing your favourite items, serving customers to managing the overall operations, this restaurant fully runs on woman power.

Led by a dynamic 24-year-old Padmavathi, who is always smiling, the team has strived hard to perform each task with utmost accuracy. “All of us are trained and have been working with the restaurant chain for some time. I have been associated with the company for four years and it’s like a family,” proudly declares Padmavathi.

The youngest team member at the restaurant is a 19-year-old shy girl, Rajyasree. While the teenager doesn’t talk much, she not only is good at her job, but also is supporting her family while pursuing her degree. “I am pursuing a degree in B.Com from the Govt. Degree College for Women, Golconda. I focus on studies after I am done with work here. The team here is very helpful and friendly. We manage even the busiest days with a smile and supporting each other,” she says.

Asma, a 20-year-old from Nepal, who lives with her family, dreams of handling the whole restaurant on her own. “I am pursuing a degree in Hotel Management. I see the way our managers work and I am inspired by their ability to multitask. I would like to do that one day,” she shares.

This is the second all-women restaurant for KFC India, the first being in Darjeeling. The brand also has woman delivery riders.

