| This New Emoji Game On Instagram Is So Cool Check Out

This new emoji game on Instagram is so cool; check out

This latest feature has sparked excitement among the app’s enthusiasts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: Did you know that can now play games on Instagram? The social networking site has now dropped a super fun game with emojis that has quickly captured the attention of users. The game involves keeping an emoji aloft by bouncing it off a paddle at the bottom of the screen.

This latest feature has sparked excitement among the app’s enthusiasts. The discovery of this hidden game has been shared widely, with users flocking to online forums to discuss their high scores and gameplay strategies.

To access the game, users simply send an emoji in a direct message on Instagram and tap on the sent emoji to enter the game interface. Players must keep an emoji afloat by bouncing it off a paddle at the bottom of the screen, earning points for successful hits. As the game progresses, the emoji speeds up, adding a layer of challenge and excitement.

Additionally, when the potato emoji is bounced quickly, it transforms into French fries. Videos explaining the game are being shared extensively across various online platforms. Check out these posts and join in on the excitement!

Instagram gamificiation : if you tap on a emoji, it leads to this game. Very silly but leads to massive dopamine boost for the first time.

Never knew tapping on an emoji on Instagram would make me jump with excitement 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8jvi3sbQxa — Utkarshaa (@Utkarshaa_08) March 3, 2024

why is there a bouncy breakout game on instagram dms when you click an emoji message this is the coolest discovery ever — ☆ yani²³ 𓆏 ⚘𖥧𖡼.𓍊𖤣𖥧 (@jelly_potato2) March 4, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rwvibras