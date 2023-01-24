| This Tiger Reserve Near Hyderabad Can Make Your Dream Come True

This tiger reserve near Hyderabad can make your dream come true

The two-day package includes a safari ride at Farahabad, forest trekking, and stay at cottages – you can either choose a Chenchu mud house or tree house apart from standard rooms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Photo: Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: Gear up for some forest trekking, safari rides, and jungle camp stays as tiger stay packages will be back at Amrabad Tiger Reserve from Thursday.

The cost of the package for two people ranges from Rs 4,600 to Rs 8,000 depending on the room type. However, a 5 per cent discount is available on a price greater than Rs 20,000 while a 10 per cent discount is available on a price greater than Rs 40,000. Engaging a tour guide is mandatory and they charge Rs 200 per visitor.

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which is part of the Nallamala Forest track, has rich biological diversity with several endemic species of flora and fauna.

This forest track is home to the largest number of tigers in the State. The hilly terrain of this tiger reserve with deep valleys and gorges forms the catchment of the Krishna River.

It is the second-largest tiger reserve in terms of core area but the sixth-largest tiger reserve in terms of total area among 51 tiger reserves in India.

Distance: Hyderabad to Amrabad Tiger Reserve is 140 kilometres

Bookings open on www.amrabadtigerreserve.com