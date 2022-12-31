Telangana: All is set for Teppotsavam at Bhadradri

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty held a teleconference with district officials on Saturday. He said that around 1.25 lakh laddus were made available for the sale to the devotees during Mukkoti celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Kothagudem: All is set for Teppotsavam in river Godavari on Sunday evening as part of Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavams of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

He told the officials to see that the Teppotsavam would be conducted smoothly and all safety measures have to be taken. Only permitted numbers of priests, officials and VIPs have to be allowed into Hamsavanam.

The devotees should not be allowed to enter into the river Godavari. Expert swimmers and life jackets have to be made available. Around 400 sanitation workers were being engaged to maintain cleanliness during the celebrations, Durishetty said.

Bhadrachalam RDO Ratna Kalyani and other officials inspected Hamsavahanam and a wooden dock built at the river on Saturday, checked lighting and other arrangements.