Over 50,000 voters added to electoral rolls in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Kothagudem: There has been an increase of over 50, 000 voters in the district in comparison to electoral rolls published in October 2018 and the draft electoral rolls which were published on Wednesday.

According to the draft electoral rolls, the number of voters in five Assembly constituencies of the district was 8, 98,409. The total number of voters in Kothagudem district as on Oct 12, 2018 was 8, 47,528.

As per latest electoral rolls the female voters have outnumbered male voters as there were 4, 58, 612 women voters while there were 4, 39, 769 male voters in the district. There were a total of 28 third gender voters, 42 NRIs and 729 service voters in the district.

The district Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that the voters list would be available in all polling stations on Nov 26 and 27 and the voters could submit their claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls in the prescribed proforma if they need any corrections and deletions in the list.

Assistant electoral officers and booth level officers would be available at the polling stations on December 10 and 11, on which the voters could check their names in the voters list. Officials were told to take steps to resolve claims and objections by December 26.

The draft electoral rolls were submitted to all political parties for their consideration. The final electoral rolls would be published on January 5, Durishetty said.