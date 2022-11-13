| This World Diabetes Day Know All About How To Have The Right Diet

This World Diabetes Day, know all about how to have the right diet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces or the pancreas do not produce enough insulin. It can lead to excess sugar in the blood which can also lead to serious problems.

Hyderabad: World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 and this year, the World Health Organization has decided the theme to be ‘access to diabetes education’.

A healthy lifestyle and diet are important factors when it comes to health. Here are a few food items you should eliminate and include in your diet to prevent sugar levels to shoot.

What should you eliminate?

Desserts: Desserts include a high amount of sugar that is more than how much one should consume in a day. Make your desserts at home like a smoothie bowl that is healthy and does not contain too much sugar.

Packed beverages: These lack nutrients like fibre and protein, which can slow down digestion. Most beverages cause blood sugar levels to increase.

Junk food: Junk food or fast foods contain high amounts of sodium and saturated fats which leads to a high rise in insulin.

Fried food: Oily food can lead to weight gain, increased cholesterol, and high blood pressure which, in turn, lead to heart diseases.

Starchy food: Starchy foods contain a high amount of carbs but also good nutrients. This can be consumed only if one uses the plate technique wisely.

Things to be included in diet

Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fibre, which is an important ingredient that slows down the rate of digestion and absorption of carbs. They lower blood glucose levels in diabetics and enhance glucose tolerance.

Spinach: A popular veggie to consume for diabetics, this green leafy vegetable contains iron, calcium, fibre, and vitamins.

Cinnamon: This spice is a medically beneficial indulgence to help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Carom seeds: These seeds can be used to manage diabetes as their high fibre content helps to stabilise blood sugar levels. The seeds have an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect which helps speed up metabolism.

Flax seeds: These seeds contain insoluble fibre which assists the body’s blood sugar level. Flax seeds have a higher chance of reducing the prevalence of type 1 and 2 diabetes.