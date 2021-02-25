‘Thota Bavi’ to hit screens on March 5

Popular Telugu television host Ravi is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Thota Bavi’

Published: 4:50 pm

The movie marks his second Telugu film after his debut ‘Idhih Maa Prema Katha’ that came in 2017. The teaser of ‘Thota Bavi’ was formally released by director N Shankar recently. The movie has completed the censor formalities andis ready to hit screens on March 5. Directed by Anji Devandla, it features Gowthami as Ravi’s love interest. ‘Thota Bavi’s first look portraying Ravi in a ferocious avatar of blood-soaked look had created quite a buzz last year.

In the presentation of Gadwal Kings, ‘Thota Bavi’ is being jointly produced by Allur Prakash Goud and Chinna Swamy under the banner Jogulamba Creations. Speaking on the occasion, the makers said, “Ravi’s acting is going to be a highlight in this action thriller. We have received appreciation from censor members too. The director has done a nice job in moulding the story on the screen. You are going to see a new Ravi in our movie,” said the makers.

Other actors include Sivashankar Master, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Narsimha Reddy, Jabardasth Apparao, Jabardasth Rajamouli and Rohini. The cinematography is by Chidathala Naveen. Director Anji also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

