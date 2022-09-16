Thousands take part in National Integration Day rally in erstwhile Nalgonda district

Speaking at the meeting, Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana was a icon for unity in diversity as people of different religions have been living together like brothers.

Nalgonda: Thousands of people participated in the rallies of taken out across erstwhile Nalgonda disrict on the occasion of Telangana National Integration Day celebrations. In Suryapet, about 15,000 people including students, employees and youth participated in the rally, which was taken out from SV College to Potti Sriramulu Centre. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy flagged off the rally and also participated in it carrying the national flag. A meeting was also conducted at Potti Sriramulu centre on the conclusion of the rally.

Speaking at the meeting, Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana was a icon for unity in diversity as people of different religions have been living together like brothers. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had also opined that Telangana is an example of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. India was formed with the merger of many princely states. Hyderabad princely state (Telangana) was one among them. Hence, September 17, on which date Telangana was merged in India, was definitely become a merge, not liberation. BJP has been trying to create rift among the people in the name of religion. The BJP leaders didn't know the history of Telangana and terming September 17 as Telangana liberation day, he added.

Four students injured when LED screen falls on them

In Nalgonda, the rally was taken out from Lakshmi gardens to NG college, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari participated in the rally. In Miryalaguda, four students received minor injuries when a big LED screen fell on them at the meeting, which was conducted in NSP quarters ground on the conclusion of the rally. The injured students have been shifted to area hospital for treatment. The elected representatives also participated in the rallies held at assembly constituency headquarters.