Three arrested, Alprazolam worth Rs 2.13 lakh seized in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

ACP Task Force M Jithender Reddy and other police with the accused in drug smuggling case in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force police along with Hanamkonda police arrested three people smuggling Alprazolam drug worth Rs 2.13 lakh during a vehicle checking near Alankar Theatre on Sunday.

According to a Task Force press note here on Monday, the arrested persons were R Laxman Rao of Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad, and native of Perecherla, Guntur, P Chaithanya Kumar of Mehadipatnam, Hyderabad, and a native of Bramhanapally village of Piduguralla, Guntur district, and L Saidulu of Pedda Kodumagulla village of Karampudi mandal of Guntur. One more accused in the case, P Venkatesh, a medical shop owner of Karampudi mandal of Guntur district, was absconding.

“During the interrogation, they confessed that they had purchased the Alprazolam from Lingala Saidulu, who is working as an RMP at Pedda Kodumagulla village. All of them were going to Hyderabad. Though they made an attempt to escape, our police team chased and apprehended them,” the press note said.

The arrested were produced before a court here on Monday.