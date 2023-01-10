Three arrested, stolen property worth Rs 16 lakh recovered in Khammam

Police recovered 23 grams of gold jewellery and 12 kilograms of silver jewellery and ornamental items worth Rs 10 lakh from them, the CP informed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Khammam: Police arrested three thieves involved in two separate theft cases and recovered gold and silver jewellery along with ornamental items worth Rs 16 lakh from them.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said the CCS and Mudigonda police took two persons, moving suspiciously, into custody during vehicle inspections at VV Palem Vandanam cross roads here on Tuesday and questioned them.

The accused, Varikuppala Venkatesh of new Gollagudem and Narasani Ramesh of Karukonda Ramavaram in Laxmidevipallii mandal in Kothagudem district, confessed to stealing gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop at Vallabhi in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district to make easy money.

Meanwhile, the CCS and Khanapuram police took a suspect Manigandla Vijay Kumar of Quthbullapur mandal in Ranga Reddy district into custody during inspections at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam city and questioned him. He confessed to have committed thefts at Khanapuram Haveli in the city besides at Jeedimetla and Balanagar in Hyderabad, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhongir and Jadcherla in the past. Police recovered 97 grams of gold and 724 grams of silver items worth Rs 6 lakh from him.

The Commissioner appreciated CCS ACP T Ravi, ACPs Anjaneyulu and Baswa Reddy, CCS CI N Mallaiah Swamy, Khammam Rural CI Srinivas Rao, Khanapuram Haveli SHO Ramakrishna for nabbing the thieves.