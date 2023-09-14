| Three Booked For Demanding Money Illegally From Government School Teacher In Kothagudem

Three booked for demanding money illegally from government school teacher in Kothagudem

The arrested posing as journalists demanded money from the teacher who works at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Srirampuram, Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

The arrested posing as journalists demanded money from the teacher who works at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Srirampuram, Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Three persons were booked by police for illegally demanding money from a government school teacher.

Burgampad SI, Nagabiksham in a statement on Thursday said that following a complaint by the teacher, Vasundhara Rani, three persons, Veera Babu, Satyanarayana and Jaya Babu were arrested and charged with illegal collection of money.

The arrested posing as journalists demanded money from the teacher who works at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Srirampuram, Lenin Nagar of Burgampaad mandal in the district, he said.

Also Read NIT Warangal celebrates Hindi Diwas