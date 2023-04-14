Three children drown in village tank in Peddapalli

Villagers and family members of the children came to know about the incident as another child, who went along with the victims, came back home and informed his family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Peddapalli: Three children drowned in a tank near New Poratpalli, NTPC of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits on Friday.

According to the police, four children Sai Charan, Uma Mahesh, Vikram and another boy went to the village tank located near Indiramma colony to have a swim at noon. Sai Charan, Uma Mahesh and Vikram, who first got down into the tank, drowned in the water as they did not know swimming. Panicking, the other boy ran from the spot and informed the villagers.

Knowing about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the children but in vain. Aged 12 years, the three were Class 8 students in a local Zilla Parishad High School. The police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies, which were shifted to the Godavarikhani area hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered.