Three-day dance festival ‘Vasantotsav’ to be held at Shilparamam from Friday

The dance festival will have artistes presenting traditional Indian dance styles with Kathak and Odissi Jugalbandi dance performance by Archana Misra troupe and Sasmitha Mishra troupe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Vasantotsav, a three-day dance festival is being held at Shilparamam, Madhapur, from Friday.

The dance festival will have artistes presenting traditional Indian dance styles with Kathak and Odissi Jugalbandi dance performance by Archana Misra troupe and Sasmitha Mishra troupe on Friday, Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Lakshmi Anil troupe of Tapasya Nruthakalakendram on Saturday and Bharatanatyam performances by Sanskara Academy Mumbai artiste Ms Namitha Bodaj’s troupe on Sunday.

A Kathak dance workshop will be conducted by Pandit Rajendra Gangani, Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee, for the three days from 9.30 am to 5 pm and interested artists can participate in the workshop.

