‘Ugadi Utsavam’ to be held at Shilparamam on March 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: With Ugadi or the Telugu New Year day ushering in, Shilparamam arts crafts and cultural society is all geared to celebrate ‘Shobakrith Ugadi Utsavam’, at both Madhapur and Uppal premises on Wednesday.

According to the press release, numerous cultural activities such as Panchanga Sravanam, dance performances, and many other programmes will be held at the event.

Professor Dr Saagi Kamalakara Sharma of the Osmania University’s Telugu Department will be participating in the event.

Rashmi Sachidananda and her disciples will be performing at Madhapur.

In addition to this, Ugadi Pachadi will be distributed to all the visitors, and traditional food will be served in food courts at both locations, said a senior officer at Shilparamam.