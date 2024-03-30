Three-day ISLE conference commences at UoH

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: The three-day 64th Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) conference commenced at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Friday.

Participating in the inaugural, Deputy Director of ILO Decent Work Team for South Asia and Country Office for India, Satoshi Sasaki spoke about the informal sector and the potential of India”s large youth workforce, which has opened the market to new business avenues. He highlighted women’s labour force participation and their flexible work care arrangement.

RBI DEPR Principal Adviser, Dr. Deba Prasad Rath spoke on ‘Post Covid Fiscal Policy – The Indian Experience’ and highlighted the need for fiscal policy and research and its significant impact on India”s potential growth and sustainability.

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao talked about the complexity of an economy compared with the physical systems in science disciplines.

In her presidential address, Ritu Dewan took up the topic of self-employment and delivered a presentation on ‘Towards Demystifying Self-Employment in India: Delineation, Dimensionality, Differentia’. Her presentation highlighted the issue of unpaid workers, gender inequality in the workforce and their wages indifferences.