Three-day jayanti celebrations of Bhakta Ramadasu begins in Khammam

Kalash Pratishta, Samprokshan, Tirtha Prasadas and Maladharana were performed on the Mandava Gopuram built on the statue of Bhakta Ramdasu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Classical singers rendered Ramadasu keerthanas at Ramadasu Dhyana Mandir at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district on Wednesday.

Khammam: The three-day jayanti celebrations of Bhakta Ramadasu started on a grand note at Ramadasu Dhyana Mandir at Nelakondapalli in the district on Wednesday.

The celebrations were being organised jointly by Telangana Government Department of Language and Culture, district administration, Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam and the local Bhakta Ramadasu Kalapeeth.

Special pujas were performed by Vedic scholars of Bhadradri temple at Dhyana Mandir. Kalash Pratishta, Samprokshan, Tirtha Prasadas and Maladharana were performed on the Mandava Gopuram built on the statue of Bhakta Ramdasu.

District Collector VP Gautham who took part in the celebrations said that elaborate arrangements were made for Ramdasu jayanti celebrations. He directed R&B engineering officials to complete the construction work of the auditorium within a month.

The Dhyana Mandir modernisation works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore sanctioned under Chief Minister’s special assurance funds. The three-day celebrations have to be conducted in a colourful manner, he said.

Palair MLA K Upender Reddy said that the compound wall, flooring and other works at Dhyana Mandir have to be expedited as there was a delay in the works execution. Everyone should propagate the history of Ramadasu, a great devotee of Lord Rama, to the future generations.

