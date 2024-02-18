Three-day-old baby goes missing in Karimnagar hospital

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Natives of Bihar, Manoj Ram and Nirmala migrated to Bavupet and were working in granite quarries.
Karimnagar: A three-day-old baby girl went missing from the Mother and Child Health Centre here on Sunday.
A resident of Bavupet of Kothapalli mandal, Nirmala had approached the hospital for delivery three days ago and gave birth to a baby girl. On Sunday morning, Nirmala’s husband Manoj Ram went outside leaving a relative with the baby. However, when he returned, the baby was missing after which he lodged a complaint with the police.
The police have registered a case and are investigating. Natives of Bihar, Manoj Ram and Nirmala migrated to Bavupet and were working in granite quarries.