| Three Day Old Baby Goes Missing In Karimnagar Hospital

Three-day-old baby goes missing in Karimnagar hospital

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Natives of Bihar, Manoj Ram and Nirmala migrated to Bavupet and were working in granite quarries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 04:36 PM

Karimnagar: A three-day-old baby girl went missing from the Mother and Child Health Centre here on Sunday.

A resident of Bavupet of Kothapalli mandal, Nirmala had approached the hospital for delivery three days ago and gave birth to a baby girl. On Sunday morning, Nirmala’s husband Manoj Ram went outside leaving a relative with the baby. However, when he returned, the baby was missing after which he lodged a complaint with the police.

Also Read Doctor takes up wrong surgery on pregnant woman in Karimnagar

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Natives of Bihar, Manoj Ram and Nirmala migrated to Bavupet and were working in granite quarries.