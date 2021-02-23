Three dead in separate accidents in Khammam

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Khammam: Three persons, including a 11-year-boy, died in separate road accidents in Khammam on Tuesday.

In Suraram of Julurpad mandal, 11-year-old Guguloth Shiva died on the spot while his parents and his two siblings suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling overturned. The family belongs to Nacharam of Enkoor mandal.

At Raparthi Nagar, a biker Y Gopi of Konijerla, aged around 30, was crushed to death by a granite-laden truck. In another incident at Velugumatla, an unidentified man died when the car he was driving hit a stationary lorry.

