Three die in road accident on Rajiv Rahadari in Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:31 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Siddipet: Wrong route driving by a lorry driver claimed the lives of three persons including a woman on Rajiv Rahadari at Mallaram village of Chinna Kodur Mandal in Siddipet district on Sunday. The victims were Tandra Papa Rao (56), and his wife Padma (50) of Nerella village of Siricilla district.

The driver of the car Anjaneyulu also died in the mishap. When Papa Rao and his wife were proceeding to Hyderabad from Sircilla, the lory coming in the wrong direction hit their car. The death was instant for them as they sustained multiple injuries. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Siddipet for postmortem. A case was registered.

