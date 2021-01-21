Three killed as truck rams bike in Mancherial

Kannepalli Sub-Inspector Prasanth Reddy said that the deceased were Bairi Perumaiah (65), his wife Kalavathi (55) and his sister Mallakka (50)

Mancherial: In a tragic accident, three persons of a family including two women were killed on the spot when a truck rammed their two-wheeler at Anandpur cross roads in Kannepalli mandal on Wednesday evening. Kannepalli Sub-Inspector Prasanth Reddy said that the deceased were Bairi Perumaiah (65), his wife Kalavathi (55) and his sister Mallakka (50), all from Kurmagudem village of Kannepalli mandal.

Perumaiah, Kalavathi and Mallakka sustained fatal injuries when they came under the wheels of a speeding lorry after it collided with the motorbike. They were returning from Kannepalli mandal centre after completing registration of their assets that they bought recently on Dharani portal, at the time of the mishap.

Locals said that rash and negligence driving by the driver of the lorry caused the accident. A pall of gloom descended over Kurmagudem village with the tragic incident. The bodies were shifted to Bellampalli government hospital for autopsy.

