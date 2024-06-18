Three legislators from Mancherial district pin hopes on cabinet berth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 05:28 PM

Mancherial: MLAs K Premsagar Rao, Dr G Vivek and Vinod are hoping for berths in the State Cabinet, which is likely to be expanded soon.

Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao and his counterparts from Chennur and Bellampalli, Vivek and Vinod respectively are vying to get a spot in the cabinet. Having joined in 2001, Premsagar Rao played a vital role in protecting the existence of the outfit when it had no power for a decade from 2014 to 2023. He was instrumental in organising major events of the party in erstwhile Adilabad district during the crisis phase.

Meanwhile, industrialists turned politicians Dr Vivek and his elder brother Vinod are expecting a berth in the cabinet, considering their family’s long bond with the party. Vinod had served as a minister from 2004 and 2009 when he was elected as a legislator from Chennur. Similarly, Vivek was Peddapalli MP from 2009 to 2014. The legislators ensured that the Congress candidate got more votes than their opponents in the three Assembly constituencies, helping the party bag the Peddapalli Parliament segment. Congress candidate G Vamshikrishna had won from Peddapalli constituency by a margin of 1.31 lakh votes.

Sources said the Congress high command was gathering opinion from cadres too to select one of the legislators to be offered a berth. However, the legislators are making efforts on their own as well to bag a cabinet berth using their proximity to top leaders of the party in New Delhi and Hyderabad.