Three marks added to fifth, sixth sessions of TS EAMCET 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:42 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Three marks have been added to the students who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 engineering stream in the fifth and sixth sessions.

The marks, according to sources, were given in the mathematics subject for students who appeared for the engineering test in the fifth and sixth sessions, due to ambiguity in three questions.

“In the fifth and sixth sessions of the test, there were three questions which were out of scope. It was the mistake of the mathematics question paper setter. So, the subject expert committee has decided to give three marks in mathematics. No marks were added in mathematics for students who appeared in the first, second, third and fourth sessions,” sources said.

As all the multiple-choice questions in the physics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects were correct, marks were not added.

A total of 1,95,275 students took the engineering test on May 12, 13 and 14, and 80.33 per cent qualified. Similarly, 1,06,514 appeared for the AM stream on May 10 and 11, and 86.31 per cent were qualified.

