TS EAMCET 2023 results time rescheduled

The release of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results has been advanced to 9.30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: The release of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results has been advanced to 9.30 am on Thursday. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be released at 11 am on Thursday.

After announcement of the results by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the result will be available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ at 9.45 am.

A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 94.11 per cent have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 conducted from May 10 to 14.