Three new roads in Palakurthy soon

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of three roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with an estimated cost of Rs 38.49 crore in Palakurthy constituency in the district on Saturday.

Gudur PWD road to Dharmapuram (double road) will be built with a cost pf Rs 14.97 crore, Eravennu PWD road to Kanchanapally with Rs 10.43 crore and Palakurthy PWD road to Kodakandla will be built with a cost of Rs 13.09 crore.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Dayakar Rao, who represents Palakurthy constituency in the Assembly, said he would strive to develop the constituency on all fronts and also place the erstwhile Warangal district in the forefront in the State with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

