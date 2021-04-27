Three paramedics held for fleecing Remdesivir vials in Hyderabad

The accused, Ramavath Janu and Upender purchased the injection from Parusharamulu and sold it at high prices to earn a profit of Rs 6,000 on each vial

Hyderabad: Three paramedics, who were allegedly selling Remdesivir injections illegally, were arrested by the Saroornagar police here on Tuesday. The police seized eight vials of the injection from them.

The arrested persons were identified as C Parusharamulu (30), a staff nurse at Sunrise Hospital in Hayathnagar, Ramavath Janu (22) an assistant in the operation theatre of the hospital and Sapavath Upender (26) an operation theatre technician. All the three, who were from Nalgonda district, were selling Remdesivir and Covifor injections at high prices, police said.

Ramavath Janu and Upender purchased the injection from Parusharamulu and sold it at high prices to earn a profit of Rs 6,000 on each vial, said K Seetharam, Inspector (Saroornagar). The police laid a trap and arrested them, after which they were produced before court.

