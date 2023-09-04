Hyderabad: Chain snatcher held, seven tolas of stolen gold recovered

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher who mastered his art after watching chain snatching videos on social media platforms, was arrested by the Madhapur police on Monday. Seven tolas of stolen gold was recovered at his instance.

According to the police, Manuguru Mahipal (27), a resident of Allapur and a native of Warangal, had snatched away a gold chain weighing four tolas from a woman at Madhapur on August 28 while the victim was on a walk in evening. He had also snatched away a gold chain weighing about three tolas from another woman in April at Allapur and was evading arrest in the case.

DCP (Madhapur) G Sandeep, said Mahipal came to the city in 2014 and landed in a financial troubles as he could not secure a good job. He obtained hand loans from different persons to meet his daily expenses and was unable to repay them.

“Mahipal decided to commit chain snatching and started his tryst with crime after watching chain snatching videos on social media platforms. He was earlier arrested in some cases but again resumed his activities,” said the official.

He was produced before the court on Monday and remanded.

