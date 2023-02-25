| Three Police Personnel Killed In Encounter With Naxalites In Chhattisgarhs Sukma

Three police personnel killed in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

By PTI Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Raipur: Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said.

ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and sainik Vanjam Bheema were killed in the exchange of fire, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.