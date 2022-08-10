Three siblings held for murdering father-in-law in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: Three siblings including a woman from Hanmakonda landed behind bars for allegedly murdering their father-in-law over some family disputes. Golden ornaments weighing 119 grams were recovered from them. In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan produced the accused persons before pressmen in Naspur on Wednesday.

Briefing details of the arrests, Akhil said that the accused persons were Lingala Raju, Lingala Srikanth, auto-rickshaw drivers and their sister Pidishetti Sai Teja Sri from Jayagiri village in Hasanparthi mandal of Hanmakonda district. Sai Teja Sri is the wife of Sridhar of Naspur. The deceased person was Mogili (62), father of Sridhar and a retired SCCL employee from Naspur. The three were detained when they were moving suspiciously while attending the obituary of their father-in-law.

On being interrogated, Raju, Srikanth and Teja Sri confessed to committing the crime holding him responsible for altercations between Taja Sri and her husband Sridhar on August 3. Raju and Srikanth admitted that they throttled him to death using pillows, while Teja Sri held hands of her father-in-law. They revealed that they decamped with golden ornaments stored in an almirah and two mobile phones after murdering Mogili.

The three disclosed that they left for Hanmakonda by a train after eliminating their father-in-law. They said that they dumped blood stained clothes in Godavari river. Raju and Srikanth told investigating officials that they shaved off their heads to prevent being identified by family members of the victim. They added that they nursed a grudge against the parents of Sridhar following the marital discard.

Akhil commended CCC Naspur Inspector Sanjeev, Sub-Inspectors Srinivas, Uday Kiran, head constable Rajaiah, constables Tirupathi, Kalyani and Maikanth for chasing the mystery behind the murder in a week. Mancherial Assistant Commissioner B Thirupathi Reddy was present.