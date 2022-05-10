Three TSWREIS students selected for International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade 2022

Published Date - 11:13 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Three students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) have been selected for the International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade 2022 to be held at Normandy, France from May 14.

N Mayamati, a second-year intermediate student at Dindi Athletics Academic of the Society, will compete in the 100 metres running race, while Ravi Kiran and K.Pranaya, second and first year intermediate students, from Shaikpet Athletics Academy will take part in Javelin Throw and Triple Jump competitions respectively.

Meanwhile, Lavanya, a second-year intermediate student of Chintakunta Volleyball Academy, has been selected for the Under-20 Asian Volleyball Championship to be held in Kazakhstan in July.

The Society is operating 24 different sport academies and seven students from these academies have excelled at the international sports competitions. The TSWREIS students have bagged 107 gold, 14 silver and 27 bronze medals at the national level and 344 gold, 234 silver and 176 bronze medals at the state level competitions.

The Society has presented cash prizes worth of Rs.21.33 lakh in 2017-18, Rs.33.38 lakh in 2018-19 and Rs.12.85 lakh in 2020-21 to students who excelled in the sports competitions.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose wished the students success in international sports competitions.