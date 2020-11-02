Three UoH staff in world’s top 200 researchers

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Three University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty figure among top 200 researchers in their respective fields based on data compiled and studied by John Loannidis of Stanford University, Elsevier and SciTech Strategies, and published in the highly respected journal PLOS Biology last week.

The faculty who figure in the list are Prof. MNV Prasad of the School of Life Sciences (ranked 116th in the field of Environmental Sciences), Prof. Ashwini Nangia of School of Chemistry (ranked 124th in the field of Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry), and Prof. Pramod K Nayar of the Department of English (ranked 189th, in the field of Literary Studies).

While Prof. MNV Prasad is an Honorary Professor at UoH after superannuation, Prof. Nangia is associated with the university and is presently serving as Director of NCL, Pune and Prof. Pramod K Nayar is Director – Institution of Eminence at UoH.

