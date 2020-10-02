Three-way traffic signal at Qutbullapur junction

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: New three-way traffic signal lights were installed on Friday at the Qutbullapur junction by the Jeedimetla Traffic Police to streamline the traffic flow.

Motorists and pedestrians were requested to obey traffic rules and strictly follow signals for their personal safety and convenience in commuting. Officials from the Jeedimetla traffic and law and order police stations supervised the installation of the new traffic signal lights.

