Five from Hyderabad killed in road accident at Bidar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries, all from the city, in a road accident at Bidar on Monday.

The family of G Giridhar, who worked with the Hyderabad City Cybercrime wing, was on the way from the city to visit the Dattatreya Temple at Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

“On the Bidar highway, near Bonguru area, the driver rammed into a container truck ahead of it. Five persons died on the spot and four others sustained critical injuries. The injured are being referred to Hyderabad,” DSP (Bidar) K M Satish told Telangana Today over phone.

Those killed were identified as Giridhar (45), Priyanka (14), Anitha (30), Mayank (2), all from the same family and driver Dinesh (35). The critically injured were identified as Shantini, Sarala, Sarita and Rashita. One person Harshvardhan escaped with bruises.

The accident occurred around 4 pm and Dinesh was driving the car. The family, comprising of 10 persons plus the driver, had started for the temple from the city in the morning from the city.

“We suspect the driver was driving at high speed and failed to control the car on spotting the container. Investigation is going on,” the official said.