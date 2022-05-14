Three-year-old girl drowns at construction site in Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl drowned in a water sump while playing near her house at Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally on Friday.

The girl, Kutti, daughter of Jagadish Naik, a mason and Sana, a construction worker, both natives of Kollapur in Mahabubnagar, was staying with her parents at Uppuguda in the old city.

On Friday, the couple took the child to a construction site where they were working at Durga Nagar in Laxmiguda venture. They were working on the second floor of the building leaving the child to play on the ground floor.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred when the infant was playing alone and she slipped into the water-filled sump near the entrance of the construction site.

“Her parents, who realised that the child was missing for a long time, began searching in the surroundings and found her in the water pit,” police said, adding that she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, the Mailardevpally police have booked a case and are investigating.