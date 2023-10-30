Thrifting culture picks up in big way in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:30 AM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: In a world dominated by fast fashion, Indian households are quietly embracing a sustainable revolution— thrifting— which allows you to acquire second-hand clothing. And this cool trend is gradually picking up in Hyderabad, all thanks to the increasing popularity of thrifting events in the city.

Thrifting, which involves buying pre-owned items, often at a fraction of their original cost, is not just about snagging a good deal; it’s a movement driven by eco-awareness, frugality, and a dash of nostalgia.

The emerging trend also encompasses a growing desire to reduce waste, support sustainability, and embrace the charm of second-hand treasures.

Vyshnavi Gudivada, a 25-year psychology student and entrepreneur, created a WhatsApp group around 2018, which has today grown to over 430 members, all women. The group which was started on the initial idea of minimalism now buzzes with activity, covering a wide range of items, from makeup and skincare to clothes, furniture, tech gadgets, and even baby items. Items posted on the group are swiftly picked up, with sellers required to provide reasons for parting with them.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ ahead of World Thrift Day on October 30, Vyshnavi said, “Inspired by minimalism and decluttering, I started a women-only thrifting community on WhatsApp. The intention was to sell, swap, or rent items that people no longer needed but were in good condition. It’s not strictly about minimalism but focuses on living with things that bring joy.” Vyshnavi, along with Niharika of Wildberry Organics and Sphoorthi Pemmasani, the founder of Gāiaa Living, a sustainable concept space, began hosting in-person thrift events in Hyderabad starting in August this year.

The past two gatherings were held at Gāiaa Living, located in Film Nagar. Niharika emphasises the significance of thrifting in promoting sustainability by reducing garment waste. “Our culture traditionally promotes purchasing new clothes for various occasions and as a form of retail therapy.

Many people possess more clothes than they require and regularly wear only a fraction of their wardrobe. It is important to periodically assess and declutter our belongings,” she explains. The third thrifting event is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 at Adika café at Alwal, Secunderabad. The events are inclusive and attendees are allowed to bring a maximum of five clothing items in good condition for thrifting. It’s mandatory for participants to reclaim any clothes that remain unpicked.